FC personnel martyred repelling terror attack in Balochistan’s Kech
RAWALPINDI – A Frontier Corps personnel was martyred in a gun attack at a security check post near Hoshab in Balochistan’s Kech district late last night, military media wing said Monday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists fire raid on FC Balochistan Post established for the security of N-85 Highway near Hoshab, District Kechlate last night. During an exchange of fire with the terrorists, Sepoy Asad Mehdi embraced martyrdom.
The area has been cordoned off to apprehend the fleeing attackers.
Earlier on December 27, at least seven Frontier Corps personnel were martyred in an attack over their check post located near Harnai, Balochistan. The terrorists targeted an FC post located in the Shahrag area of Harnai late on Saturday.
