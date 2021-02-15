pawrihorihai – Pakistan Cricket celebrates series win over South Africa in style (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Pakistan’s star pacer Hasan Ali’s recreation of viral #pawrihorihai trend after a remarkable victory against South Africa in T20I series is winning the internet.

Soon after Green Shirts sealed their series win late on Sunday evening, the 26-year-old appeared in a video saying: "Yeh mein hoon, yeh meri team hai, aur hum series jeet k baad partyyy ker rahe hain" (This is me, they are my team, and we're celebrating after series win).

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=272&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fdailypakistan.en%2Fvideos%2F482225186149194%2F&show_text=false&width=560" width="560" height="272" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>

Since last week, the #pawrihorihai has been taking Pakistan by storm with celebrities and people of all walks of life hopping on to the trend.

“Ye humari car hai. Aur ye hum hai. Aur ye humari pawri hori hai” – the meme was created by a young woman named Dananeer, who posted the video on her social media.

Earlier tonight, Hasan Ali hit two sixes in the penultimate over to help Pakistan clinch the Twenty20 series against South Africa with a four-wicket win in the third and final match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Hasan finished with a seven-ball 20 not out as Pakistan overhauled a 165-run target in 18.4 overs to win the series 2-1, South Africa's first T20I series defeat in Asia.

South Africa had previously won five and drawn one T20I series in the continent.

Pakistan won the first match by three runs while South Africa took the second by six wickets, both also played in Lahore.