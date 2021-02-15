PM Imran facilitates overseas Pakistanis after record increase in remittances

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated overseas Pakistanis by sharing the latest development Monday.

The premier took to Twitter, he wrote, “Remittances from overseas Pakistanis were $2.27bn in Jan, up 19% over Jan 2020 - 8th consecutive month of remittances above $2bn. To date in this fiscal year they are up 24% compared to last year. This is a record for our country and I thank our overseas Pakistanis.”

Adding that, it is also showing sustained growth. Khan said large scale manufacturing saw another double digit growth of 11.4 percent in the month of December last year. He said the cumulative growth of the sector during the first six months of current fiscal year is above eight percent.

Good news from industrial sector also, showing sustained growth. Large scale manufacturing saw another double digit growth month in December 2020 - 11.4% growth vs Dec 2019. Cumulative July to Dec growth above 8% now. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 15, 2021

Earlier, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released Pakistan workers’ remittances that exceeded $ 2.0 billion for the eighth consecutive month and amounted to $2.3 billion in January 2021.

PM Imran shares 'good news for economy' as ... 03:42 PM | 22 Dec, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed happiness over improved economic situation in ...

The growth in remittances recorded an increase of 19 percent over January 2020. However, remittances remained slightly lower from December 2020 level of $2.4 billion.