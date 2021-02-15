PM Imran facilitates overseas Pakistanis after record increase in remittances

Web Desk
10:41 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
PM Imran facilitates overseas Pakistanis after record increase in remittances
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated overseas Pakistanis by sharing the latest development Monday.

The premier took to Twitter, he wrote, “Remittances from overseas Pakistanis were $2.27bn in Jan, up 19% over Jan 2020 - 8th consecutive month of remittances above $2bn. To date in this fiscal year they are up 24% compared to last year. This is a record for our country and I thank our overseas Pakistanis.”

Adding that, it is also showing sustained growth. Khan said large scale manufacturing saw another double digit growth of 11.4 percent in the month of December last year. He said the cumulative growth of the sector during the first six months of current fiscal year is above eight percent.

Earlier, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released Pakistan workers’ remittances that exceeded $ 2.0 billion for the eighth consecutive month and amounted to $2.3 billion in January 2021.

PM Imran shares 'good news for economy' as ... 03:42 PM | 22 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed happiness over improved economic situation in ...

The growth in remittances recorded an increase of 19 percent over January 2020. However, remittances remained slightly lower from December 2020 level of $2.4 billion.

More From This Category
Kasur woman delivers baby in public hospital’s ...
10:20 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
#AMAN2021: CJCSC witnesses maritime ...
09:36 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
Pakistan reports 1,048 new COVID-19 cases, 26 ...
09:00 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
Pakistan condemns killing of 13 Turkish nationals ...
12:22 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
#pawrihorihai – Pakistan Cricket celebrates ...
12:07 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
Javed Afridi responds to ‘MG Motors mega ...
11:05 PM | 14 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan announces stars line-up for PSL 2021 opening ceremony
10:22 PM | 14 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr