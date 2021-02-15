Zoya Nasir to tie the knot with Christian Betzmann
Share
Celebrity weddings of 2021 are about to begin with Pakistani actress-model Zoya Nasir, who is all set to tie the knot with Christian Betzmann.
Recently, German Vlogger Christian Betzmann took the Internet by storm when the famous vlogger shared the news of embracing Islam via an Instagram post.
“Islam is the religion of peace and I felt a deeper connection and something I want to experience and explore deeper for myself,” Betzmann wrote in the caption to his post.
The 30-year-old keen beautician, is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in the showbiz industry, and has managed to garner ample praises for herself in a short span of time.
The Zebaish star has always shared adorable clicks of herself and Christian while setting the couple goals, and the news of their marriage comes as a pleasant surprise for the fans.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Further details about the marriage have not been disclosed, yet the fans are super excited.
Betzmann has visited various places in Pakistan such as Skardu and Karachi, among many other.
German vlogger Christian Betzmann embraces Islam 01:19 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
Every now and then, the world has seen famous celebrities turning towards a spiritual livelihood leaving their ...
- Pakistan's Ministry of Human Rights launches 2020 performance report04:05 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram announce engagement on Valentine's ...03:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
-
-
- Swiss man, German woman on Lahore visit abducted, robbed of Rs15 ...01:58 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
-
-
- Pakistan announces stars line-up for PSL 2021 opening ceremony10:22 PM | 14 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021