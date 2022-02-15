Blogger slams Ahad Raza Mir and Shahveer Jafry over disrespectful behaviour 
Web Desk
05:56 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
Social media influencer and blogger Rida Ahmed has come forward and made blasting revelations regarding actor Ahad Raza Mir and vlogger Shahveer Jafry.

Ahmed called out the duo on her social media handle and publicly spoke about her bad experience with the duo who made sure that she felt "properly embarrassed" with their "mockery".

Taking to Instagram, Rida shared a video from the event in which the duo can be seen engaged in a casual conversation. 

Rida, who goes by the username Waterstix, clearly expressed her dipleasure and experience, "Sitting on this table was the worst decision, since Shahveer and Ahad both made sure I feel properly embarrassed their indirect jokes and mockery towards me."

"God, these so-called celebrities are full of arrogance, unable to give respect to anyone.", she concluded.

Earlier, Ahad Raza Mir was spotted at a corporate event alongside Dananeer Mobeen and Shahveer Jafry. Rida Ahmed was also present there.

