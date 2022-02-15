Blogger slams Ahad Raza Mir and Shahveer Jafry over disrespectful behaviour
Share
Social media influencer and blogger Rida Ahmed has come forward and made blasting revelations regarding actor Ahad Raza Mir and vlogger Shahveer Jafry.
Ahmed called out the duo on her social media handle and publicly spoke about her bad experience with the duo who made sure that she felt "properly embarrassed" with their "mockery".
Taking to Instagram, Rida shared a video from the event in which the duo can be seen engaged in a casual conversation.
Rida, who goes by the username Waterstix, clearly expressed her dipleasure and experience, "Sitting on this table was the worst decision, since Shahveer and Ahad both made sure I feel properly embarrassed their indirect jokes and mockery towards me."
"God, these so-called celebrities are full of arrogance, unable to give respect to anyone.", she concluded.
Earlier, Ahad Raza Mir was spotted at a corporate event alongside Dananeer Mobeen and Shahveer Jafry. Rida Ahmed was also present there.
Ahad Raza Mir, Dananeer Mobeen and Shahveer Jafry ... 05:55 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Pakistani stars from the entertainment vicinity are quite fond of socialising with each other and the latest trio to be ...
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- PSL7: Peshawar Zalmi choose to bat first against Quetta Gladiators ...07:00 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran’s cabinet approves 15pc increase in salaries of civil and ...06:42 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
-
-
- 9 reasons why one should be a Captain on Careem?05:36 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
-
- Saba Qamar sets internet on fire with new bold photoshoot04:56 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s Valentine's Day video goes viral04:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022