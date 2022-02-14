Five IB officials suspended for brutal assault on Iqrarul Hassan and team

The host of Sar-e-Aam show and crew in Karachi hospital with serious injuries

Web Desk
10:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Five IB officials suspended for brutal assault on Iqrarul Hassan and team
KARACHI – Pakistani journalist and television personality Syed Iqrarul Hassan and his team members have been hospitalised with serious injuries following an attack by government officials in Sindh capital on Monday.

The host and crew of host of investigative programme Sar-e-Aam were attacked by Intelligence Bureau personnel during the show recording.

Syed sustained injuries on head, which was stitched up by the doctors. He was also reportedly stripped naked and was electrocuted by the IB officials.

Following the attack, the provincial Intelligence Bureau (IB) issued suspension orders of five officials including a 19-grade director.

They are Syed Mohiuddin Rizwan, Mehboob Ali, Inam Ali, Rajab Ali and Khawar.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

