PSL7: Quetta Gladiators to lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi today – Check live score and squads

LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators, after getting thrashed by Qalandars, will face off against Peshawar Zalmi in the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Zalmi and Gladiators are both lagging at the bottom of the points table and today’s game is said to be crucial in terms of making it to the playoffs. Gladiators are coming off a convincing loss to the in-form Qalandars in their previous games and have now won three of their seven games in the T20 tournament.

Wahab Riaz-led Zalmi had a brilliant outing in their previous game against the Karachi Kings and are coming off a huge win with the aim to continue the momentum.

Gladiators under the captaincy of Sarfaraz have also won equal games. They have six points under their belt and sit above Zalmi, due to a superior net run rate. In their last clash, they managed to score 141 after being put in to bat by the Qalandars, losing seven wickets in the process.

The bowlers then struggled to pick up wickets as the Qalandars chased down the total in the 18th over to win the game by eight wickets.

Jason Roy, James Vince, and Ahsan Ali performed well in the previous games while Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftekhar Ahmed, and Umar Akmal also tried their best with Naseem Shah and the other bowling squads.

Meanwhile, the squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl while spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar, Amad Butt