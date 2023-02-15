Arshad Sharif’s widow Javeria Siddique breaks silence on marriage rumours with former governor

KARACHI – Javeria Siddique, the widow of slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, has broken her silence in wake of disgraceful social media campaigns that aimed to malign her character.
Three months after the killing of a Pakistani defiant journalist, a malicious campaign hit social media which sparks disinformation about the second marriage of Javeria Siddique.
As activists and journalists fraternity members denounced the incident, the Human Rights Council of Pakistan too condemned the smear campaign against Javeria Siddique.
Political activists and trolls made personal attacks on Javeria and even passed derogatory comments, Javeria now herself penned her ordeal in a recent opinion in Independent Urdu. Equating the separation from her better half with the mourning of lifetime, Javeria called the smear campaign a punishment for standing with Arshad who was silenced for being vocal against the powerful.
"My husband is no more but I am alive, but some people are trying to bury me alive as well," she said, narrating her suffering.
She completely dismissed the marriage rumors, ruling out any possibility of contact with the other person being dragged into the controversy. She however refrained from naming the PTI leader who was named.
Earlier, Pakistani social media users came out in support of the slain journalist's wife and #StayStrongJaveriaBhabhi became the top trend on the micro-blogging network.
Imran Ismail, who was allegedly targeted, too condemned the propaganda against Arshad Sharif's family and blamed the social media cell of ruling party members. He also hinted at legal action against those behind this malicious campaign.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.
Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.
Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-15-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Karachi
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Quetta
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Attock
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Multan
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.