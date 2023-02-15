Arshad Sharif’s widow Javeria Siddique breaks silence on marriage rumours with former governor

KARACHI – Javeria Siddique, the widow of slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, has broken her silence in wake of disgraceful social media campaigns that aimed to malign her character.

Three months after the killing of a Pakistani defiant journalist, a malicious campaign hit social media which sparks disinformation about the second marriage of Javeria Siddique.

As activists and journalists fraternity members denounced the incident, the Human Rights Council of Pakistan too condemned the smear campaign against Javeria Siddique.

Political activists and trolls made personal attacks on Javeria and even passed derogatory comments, Javeria now herself penned her ordeal in a recent opinion in Independent Urdu. Equating the separation from her better half with the mourning of lifetime, Javeria called the smear campaign a punishment for standing with Arshad who was silenced for being vocal against the powerful.

"My husband is no more but I am alive, but some people are trying to bury me alive as well," she said, narrating her suffering.

She completely dismissed the marriage rumors, ruling out any possibility of contact with the other person being dragged into the controversy. She however refrained from naming the PTI leader who was named.

Earlier, Pakistani social media users came out in support of the slain journalist's wife and #StayStrongJaveriaBhabhi became the top trend on the micro-blogging network.

Imran Ismail, who was allegedly targeted, too condemned the propaganda against Arshad Sharif's family and blamed the social media cell of ruling party members. He also hinted at legal action against those behind this malicious campaign.