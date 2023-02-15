Jannat Mirza celebrates "anti-Valentine's Day," invites trolling

The month of February with its unique number of days and one special day to commemorate lovers is inarguably the most anticipated time of the year. While millions of people decide to shower their beloved people with gifts, surprise, and candle light dinners on Valentine's Day — which falls on 14th February — Pakistan's prominent TikTok star Jannat Mirza had other plans.
The young starlet, who shot to fame with her interactive TikTok videos and Instagram reels, now enjoys millions of followers on both platforms making her one of her own kind. Though Mirza has achieved almost everything in life, her love life was a wee bit turbulent most recently when she parted ways with beau Umer Butt.
This seemingly took a toll on Mirza who decided to ditch the idea of celebrating Valentine's Day this year and wanted to celebrate an "anti-Valentine" party.
The social media influencer shared a bunch of scintillating pictures and a video to show how she spent the lovers' day. Mirza also dropped the F-word bomb on her cake, hinting at her rebellion against the idea.
Although the video was quite interesting, social media users weren't too happy with Mirza's antics.
Actress Ghana Ali also dropped a comment to let people know how she felt about Mirza's latest video.
On the work front, Mirza was seen in Tere Bajre Di Rakhi, and Dil Mod De.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to extend gains against the dollar on Tuesday, rising by Rs2.59 in the interbank market.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency was quoted at 266.85. The slight gain comes after PKR witnessed a decline against the US dollar on the first day of the week, closing at 269.44 against the greenback.
Experts linked the slight strengthening of the rupee primarily to ongoing talks with International Monetary Fund which resumed virtually as the government took stringent measures to unlock crucial funding.
Islamabad and US-based lender could not reach a deal and the visiting delegation of financial institutions left after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue.
The country of 220 million is almost at the verge of debt default with the foreign exchange reserves held by central bank plunged to less than $ 3 billion while the rupee nosedived to a record low following the removal of an unofficial price cap on the exchange rate.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Feb-2023/today-s-currencyexchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-14-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
