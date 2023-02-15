Jannat Mirza celebrates "anti-Valentine's Day," invites trolling

The month of February with its unique number of days and one special day to commemorate lovers is inarguably the most anticipated time of the year. While millions of people decide to shower their beloved people with gifts, surprise, and candle light dinners on Valentine's Day — which falls on 14th February — Pakistan's prominent TikTok star Jannat Mirza had other plans.

The young starlet, who shot to fame with her interactive TikTok videos and Instagram reels, now enjoys millions of followers on both platforms making her one of her own kind. Though Mirza has achieved almost everything in life, her love life was a wee bit turbulent most recently when she parted ways with beau Umer Butt.

This seemingly took a toll on Mirza who decided to ditch the idea of celebrating Valentine's Day this year and wanted to celebrate an "anti-Valentine" party.

The social media influencer shared a bunch of scintillating pictures and a video to show how she spent the lovers' day. Mirza also dropped the F-word bomb on her cake, hinting at her rebellion against the idea.

Although the video was quite interesting, social media users weren't too happy with Mirza's antics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Actress Ghana Ali also dropped a comment to let people know how she felt about Mirza's latest video.

On the work front, Mirza was seen in Tere Bajre Di Rakhi, and Dil Mod De.