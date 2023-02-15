PSL8: Multan Sultans lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

MULTAN – Multan Sultans will clash with star-studded Quetta Gladiators in the 3rd match of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Stadium on Wednesday.
In the third game of the T20 extravaganza event, Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans will be looking for a comeback against Safaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators, days after they suffered a blow from Lahore Qalandars in opener.
Flamboyant batter Rizwan, who remained in news for his blasting performance in Bangladesh Premier League, is expected to give a tough time along with the likes of Shan Masood, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, and Usman Khan.
Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, and Joshua Little will however not be able to join for a couple of matches. The team suffered another blow as young gun Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the rest of the league in wake of a finger injury.
On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators, powered by seasoned players, earlier failed to make any comeback and will be eyeing to end the unwanted record. Seasoned all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has joined Gladiators in the third franchise for the star performer. He replaced the injured Ahsan Ali in the Gladiators’ squad.
Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks, Jason Roy, and Wanindu Hasaranga will try their luck today for the third match.
Squads
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan ©, Shan Masood, Usman Khan, Tim David, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed ©, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 15, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.4
|269.15
|Euro
|EUR
|287
|289.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.5
|329.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.3
|75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.5
|72.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|721.62
|729.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.89
|39.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|886.78
|895.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.16
|173.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|704.83
|712.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|294.47
|296.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.41
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Karachi
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Quetta
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Attock
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Multan
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
