PSL8: Multan Sultans elect to field first against Quetta Gladiators

MULTAN – Multan Sultans have won the toss and decided to field first against Quetta Gladiators in the 3rd match of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) at the Multan Stadium on Wednesday.

In the third game of the T20 extravaganza event, Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans will be looking for a comeback against Safaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators, days after they suffered a blow from Lahore Qalandars in opener.

Flamboyant batter Rizwan, who remained in news for his blasting performance in Bangladesh Premier League, is expected to give a tough time along with the likes of Shan Masood, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, and Usman Khan.

Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, and Joshua Little will however not be able to join for a couple of matches. The team suffered another blow as young gun Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the rest of the league in wake of a finger injury.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators, powered by seasoned players, earlier failed to make any comeback and will be eyeing to end the unwanted record. Seasoned all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has joined Gladiators in the third franchise for the star performer. He replaced the injured Ahsan Ali in the Gladiators’ squad.

Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks, Jason Roy, and Wanindu Hasaranga will try their luck today for the third match.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan ©, Shan Masood, Usman Khan, Tim David, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed ©, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah