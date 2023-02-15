Search

Lifestyle

‘Raat Din’: Ali Zafar announces new song with brother Danyal

Noor Fatima 11:43 PM | 15 Feb, 2023
‘Raat Din’: Ali Zafar announces new song with brother Danyal

Lollywood's accomplished singer Ali Zafar whose talent, fan-following, and accolades speak volumes of his grandeur just announced another song to his diverse and rich discography.

The 42-year-old star will be seen collaborating with his brother Danyal Zafar, an up-and-coming singer who already made several appearances during his brother's concerts in different cities.

The musician brothers will be releasing their latest single titled Raat Din which is a work of art and tells a tale of stunning visuals with a hypnotic soundscape and first-of-its-kind CGI work never seen before in any local artist's work.

Writing a lengthy note to share with his diehard fans on Instagram, the Ajj Din Vehre Vich crooner stated, "There is no feeling quite like falling in love. It’s a fascinatingly complex emotion that can bring both joy and sorrow in the same breath, transcending time and space in the moments spent with your lover. It’s rather intriguing that to express this unique experience, language often serves as a barrier and therefore, poetry, music or art are better suited to communicate what cannot be put into words."

“‘Raat Din’ is an experiment in love created with my co-director and CGI artist @the_bazilism over weeks of hard work - also featuring my first duet with @danyalzee who co-directed the video and produced the audio," added the Channo singer.

"It is also the first in the series of animated videos we @lightingalerecords will bring for you in the coming weeks. You can click on the link in my bio to watch the full video and more to come," he suggested further.

Zafar concluded, "And on this day that we celebrate love I hope that watching this will help you reconnect to those special moments one more time."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

Social media users flooded the comment section with love and praise for the singer brothers.

On the work front, Zafar is currently working on his upcoming album Husn. His other songs include Dil Karey, Pareshan Kyun Lage Tu, Hum Tum, and Mere Dildar Sanam.

Ali Zafar shares his views about PSL8 anthem 'Sab Sitaray Humaray'

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Sahir Ali Bagga's upcoming music video gets first official poster

08:42 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Ali Zafar shares his views about PSL8 anthem 'Sab Sitaray Humaray'

04:25 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with new dance video

02:10 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Hania Aamir sets temperature soaring with new pool pictures

12:48 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Falak Shabir announces release of his new song featuring Sarah Khan

06:29 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Bilal Maqsood teases new single 'Dheem Tana'

06:36 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

‘Raat Din’: Ali Zafar announces new song with brother Danyal

11:43 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 15th February 2023

08:51 AM | 15 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.

During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.

Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.

Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-15-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Wednesday as the Pakistan Rupee continued upward trend against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

According to the All Pakistan jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold decreased by Rs3,700 per tola to settle at Rs192,200.

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of the yellow metal reached Rs164,780 after its value dropped by Rs3,173.

In the international market, the gold price decreased by $18 to reach $1,837 per ounce

The per tola prices of silver in the country also dropped by Rs30 to reach Rs2,100.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-continues-upward-momentum-gains-rs2-25-in-interbank

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: