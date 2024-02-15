Search

ad
Pakistan

ECP issues arrest warrant of next KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

Web Desk
09:24 AM | 15 Feb, 2024
ECP issues arrest warrant of next KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur
Source: File Photo

MIRPUR - Election Commission of Azad Kashmir on Thursday issued arrest warrant of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Amin Gandapur, who was nominated for role of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.

The electoral watchdog issued Gandapur's warrant in a case of violating code of conduct in Azad Kashmir’s elections.

A letter has also been sent to Deputy Commissioner of DI Khan regarding the arrest of Ali Amin Gandapur. The letter directed authorities to present Ali in front of Azad Kashmir’s Election Commission by February 28.

Authorities started efforts to apprehend several winning candidates in recently held general elections who were previously declared proclaimed offenders in cases.

Ali Amin Gandapur and other PTI leaders were named as proclaimed offenders for their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots. 

Imran Khan nominates Ali Amin Gandapur as KP chief minister

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:42 AM | 15 Feb, 2024

Pakistan Navy lays keel for second HANGOR Class Submarine

09:24 AM | 15 Feb, 2024

ECP issues arrest warrant of next KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

08:58 AM | 15 Feb, 2024

Pakistan Election 2024: Re-polling underway in NA-88, PS-18, PK-90

11:35 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Exchange of fire in PPP and BAP clash during PB-21 vote recount ...

10:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Pakistan blocks 8 more rogue loan apps

10:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

FIA summons Aleema Khan in hate speech case

Pakistan

01:34 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Woman 'commits suicide' by jumping from Goldcrest Mall in DHA ...

06:54 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur’s father dies of heart attack 

12:40 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check forecast for twin cities ...

09:55 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Former PTI MPA Chaudhary Adnan shot dead in Rawalpindi

06:52 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Election 2024: JI loses all three KP Assembly seats in vote recount

04:28 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

'Program war gaya': Why is PML-N angry with the ride-sharing company ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:56 AM | 15 Feb, 2024

Poonam Pandey booked in INR 1 Billion lawsuit for false death stunt

Gold & Silver Rate

03:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 15 Feb 2024

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.5
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.82 750.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.43 916.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.48 733.48
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 318.94 321.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:10 AM | 15 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 15th Feb 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: