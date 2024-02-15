ECP issues arrest warrant of next KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

MIRPUR - Election Commission of Azad Kashmir on Thursday issued arrest warrant of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Amin Gandapur, who was nominated for role of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.

The electoral watchdog issued Gandapur's warrant in a case of violating code of conduct in Azad Kashmir’s elections.

A letter has also been sent to Deputy Commissioner of DI Khan regarding the arrest of Ali Amin Gandapur. The letter directed authorities to present Ali in front of Azad Kashmir’s Election Commission by February 28.

Authorities started efforts to apprehend several winning candidates in recently held general elections who were previously declared proclaimed offenders in cases.

Ali Amin Gandapur and other PTI leaders were named as proclaimed offenders for their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.