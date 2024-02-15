ECP issues arrest warrant of next KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

MIRPUR - Election Commission of Azad Kashmir on Thursday issued arrest warrant of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Amin Gandapur, who was nominated for role of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.
The electoral watchdog issued Gandapur's warrant in a case of violating code of conduct in Azad Kashmir’s elections.
A letter has also been sent to Deputy Commissioner of DI Khan regarding the arrest of Ali Amin Gandapur. The letter directed authorities to present Ali in front of Azad Kashmir’s Election Commission by February 28.
Authorities started efforts to apprehend several winning candidates in recently held general elections who were previously declared proclaimed offenders in cases.
Ali Amin Gandapur and other PTI leaders were named as proclaimed offenders for their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|282.5
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.82
|750.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.48
|733.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
