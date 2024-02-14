Exchange of fire in PPP and BAP clash during PB-21 vote recount leaves 2 dead, 13 injured

During a vote recount on the Balochistan Assembly's PB-21 seat, two parties, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) engaged in violent conflict that resulted in two fatalities and thirteen wounded.

Muhammad Saleh Bhutani, the candidate for the Balochistan National Party (BAP), won with 30,910 votes, according to the unofficial and unverified results of PB-21.

Senior Superintendent (SSP) HUB Manzoor Buledi said that during a vote recount on the PB-21 seat of the Balochistan Assembly from Hub, there was an armed confrontation between two parties.

According to SSP, the fire incident was reported last night outside Civic Centre, the location of the provincial assembly seat vote recount. After learning of the firing event, the police party arrived on the scene and took three suspects into custody using Kalashnikov.

He verified that two people had died and 13 people are injured including one in critical condition.

Frontier Corps has been stationed in the region, according to SSP Buledi, to maintain law and order.

It is pertinent to mention here that on February 11, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered a recount of the ballots in the PB-21 seat and halted the election results.