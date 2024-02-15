IN PICTURES: Inside Arisha Razi Khan's dreamy reception ceremony

More and more pictures and videos from Arisha Razi Khan's wedding are surfacing on the internet, grabbing all the attention!

The Pakistani actress, who started off as a child star, started a new journey in her life, and tied the knot. The now 24-year-old star has been keeping up her 1.1 millions fans with her wedding shenanigans. The Baba Jani star made sure to give her loyal fandom a sneak peek into her luxurious wedding events. From bridal shower to Dholki to Mayun, Khan's wedding journey has been a visual treat for the audience.

Now that the Chupke Chupke star is happily married ever after, pictures and snippets from her reception are circulating on social media platforms. The video shots show Khan and her husband giving couple goals with their wholesome PDA.

Razi got Nikkahfied to her husband, Abdullah Farrukh, in 2022, in a private ceremony. The actress got into an online spat with the photographer over privacy breaching as she initially did not share the news on social media platforms.

In a now-expired Q&A session on Instagram, Razi was asked if the event was sponsored because she never paid for it, a claim made by the photographer. In response, the Abro actress said, “There were no such terms and policies [that had] been signed from our side that they have the right to upload anything without our consent or permission. The picture the other party has uploaded is an invoice, not the contract, and no name is even there. If the claimed invoice has been generated and paid then why they are saying that we haven’t paid for the event? Even if collaboration/PR is there even then you have no right to share or post without permission or consent of someone.”

On the other hand, the Karachi-based Studio 86 had also released a statement in response to the Makafat actress, stating that "both sides agreed mutually that when she herself would announce this “happy moment to the public” then the photographer would be able to upload selected pictures approved by her after she granted them permission."

According to now expired Instagram stories, the page approached Razi for approval before posting the videos and photos but she did not reply to their messages.

The famous child actress, who started her career with Mastana Mahi, Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi, Omar Dadi aur Gharwalay, was recently seen in Chauraha, Chupke Chupke, Raaz-e-Ulfat, and Sacch.

