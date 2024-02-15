Lahore weather update: Check latest forecast for Punjab capital

Dry and cold weather will prevail in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Thursday, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under the latest conditions, Punjab plain regions and provincial capital Lahore will witness dry weather. It said cold weather is also likely in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding while, partly cloudy during evening, and night.

Lahore Rain Update

Under current weather conditions, there are no chances are of rain in provincial capital this week.

Lahore Temperature Today

In Lahore, it was sunshine at noon and temperature was recorded at 21°C. Humidity remains over 40 percent while the Max UV Index was moderate.

Lahore Air Quality

Despite the measures taken by the administration, the city's air quality was recorded at over 180 which is unhealthy.

Prolonged exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Avoid outdoor activities.

Punjab Fog Update

Mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. Cold weather is also likely in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding while, partly cloudy during evening/night. Shallow fog is likely at few places in Narowal, Sheikhupura and Sialkot during morning hours.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts.