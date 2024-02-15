Pakistan Election 2024: Re-polling underway in NA-88, PS-18, PK-90

ISLAMABAD - Re-polling is underway at dozens of polling centres in Khushab, Ghotki, and Kohat on Thursday. The polling started at 8am and will continue till 5pm.

Voters in the specific regions are exercising their right to pick candidates again as Election Commission ordered the re-polling following violations.

The top electoral watchdog ordered re-polling in wake of pilferage, snatching, and burning of polling material in these constituencies.

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ejaz Anwar Chauhan presided over a meeting in Lahore earlier this week and reviewed the preparations for re-polling to be held at 26 polling stations of NA-88 Khushab.

Security measures have been strengthened with a significant deployment of security forces at the polling station.

More to follow...