A Bullet Train Alongside Motorway From Peshawar to Karachi? What is Javed Afridi up to?
Web Desk
12:00 AM | 15 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – It appears that Pakistani businessman Javed Afridi is partnering with the Chinese to launch the country’s first bullet train.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Afridi proposed construction of a bullet train alongside the Motorway from Peshawar to Karachi.

The owner of Peshawar Zalmi also shared some basic information about the bullet train’s speed that will reduce the travel time massively.

Afridi said the track will be 1,872 kilometers long while the operating speed will be 350 km per hour and it will cover the distance in 5 hours and 30 minutes.

The CEO of Haier Pakistan and the man behind Zalmi Foundation is also a key stakeholder in MG Motors in Pakistan that recently launched its compact SUV MG-HS and has revealed its plans to launch more cars including MG-ZS 1.5, MG ZS EV, pick-up truck MG-Extender and SUV RX8. 

