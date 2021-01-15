A Bullet Train Alongside Motorway From Peshawar to Karachi? What is Javed Afridi up to?

ISLAMABAD – It appears that Pakistani businessman Javed Afridi is partnering with the Chinese to launch the country’s first bullet train.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Afridi proposed construction of a bullet train alongside the Motorway from Peshawar to Karachi.

The owner of Peshawar Zalmi also shared some basic information about the bullet train’s speed that will reduce the travel time massively.

“Peshawar To Karachi”



Line length

1,872 km (1,163 mi)



Operating speed

350 km/h (217 mph)



Travel Time

5hours & 30mins https://t.co/ehVa1a1zS7 — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) January 13, 2021

Afridi said the track will be 1,872 kilometers long while the operating speed will be 350 km per hour and it will cover the distance in 5 hours and 30 minutes.

The CEO of Haier Pakistan and the man behind Zalmi Foundation is also a key stakeholder in MG Motors in Pakistan that recently launched its compact SUV MG-HS and has revealed its plans to launch more cars including MG-ZS 1.5, MG ZS EV, pick-up truck MG-Extender and SUV RX8.