Punjab govt constitutes medical board to examine Nawaz Sharif’s health reports
Web Desk
12:48 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
Punjab govt constitutes medical board to examine Nawaz Sharif’s health reports
Share

The Punjab government on Friday formed a medical board to examine PML-N patron Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC). 

The move came in line with the federal cabinet’s decision.

A medical board consisting of nine senior doctors will examine former premier Nawaz Sharif’s medical record and submit its assessment report to the provincial government in five days.

Sharif left for London in November 2019. Prime Minister Imran Khan had granted him permission to go abroad for medical treatment after Sharif's party and personal doctor said he was critically ill.

In the light of the medical board’s recommendations, the government will prepare its plan to bring Sharif back to the country and initiate legal proceedings against Shahbaz Sharif, who signed his elder brother Nawaz Sharif's deal with the government as guarantor.

Punjab government spokesperson Hassan Khawar confirmed that a notification had been issued in this regard. According to the notification, the medical board consists of Dr Mohammad Arif Nadeem, Dr Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab, Dr Saqib Saeed, Dr Shahid Hameed, Dr Bilal S Mohi-ud-din, Dr Ambreen Hamid, Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Dr Moona Aziz and Dr Khadija Irfan.

The federal government on Wednesday asked for expert opinion on the medical reports of Sharif.

In the light of the federal cabinet’s decision, the attorney-general for Pakistan (AGP) had written a letter to the Punjab government, directing it to seek opinion from relevant experts on the medical reports of Sharif and assess his condition has improved or not.

More From This Category
Foreigners hunt two highest-rated markhors in ...
10:52 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
Terrorist killed, two apprehended in North ...
10:28 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
Pakistan, China launch air cargo service over ...
09:59 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP
09:33 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
Pakistan opens citizenship for foreign investors
09:12 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
Another spell of snowfall likely in Murree, ...
07:34 PM | 14 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Coke Studio 14 presents a fusion of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal in first episode
07:55 PM | 14 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr