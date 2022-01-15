Punjab govt constitutes medical board to examine Nawaz Sharif’s health reports

The Punjab government on Friday formed a medical board to examine PML-N patron Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The move came in line with the federal cabinet’s decision.

A medical board consisting of nine senior doctors will examine former premier Nawaz Sharif’s medical record and submit its assessment report to the provincial government in five days.

Sharif left for London in November 2019. Prime Minister Imran Khan had granted him permission to go abroad for medical treatment after Sharif's party and personal doctor said he was critically ill.

In the light of the medical board’s recommendations, the government will prepare its plan to bring Sharif back to the country and initiate legal proceedings against Shahbaz Sharif, who signed his elder brother Nawaz Sharif's deal with the government as guarantor.

Punjab government spokesperson Hassan Khawar confirmed that a notification had been issued in this regard. According to the notification, the medical board consists of Dr Mohammad Arif Nadeem, Dr Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab, Dr Saqib Saeed, Dr Shahid Hameed, Dr Bilal S Mohi-ud-din, Dr Ambreen Hamid, Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Dr Moona Aziz and Dr Khadija Irfan.

The federal government on Wednesday asked for expert opinion on the medical reports of Sharif.

In the light of the federal cabinet’s decision, the attorney-general for Pakistan (AGP) had written a letter to the Punjab government, directing it to seek opinion from relevant experts on the medical reports of Sharif and assess his condition has improved or not.