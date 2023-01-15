Nauman Ijaz, wife draw online ire for dancing on ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’

LAHORE – Pakistani star and veteran actor Naumaan Ijaz has won several awards and has been praised for his stellar performances over the years however his recent performance at a wedding event drew ire from social media users.

The talent powerhouse has always entertained fans with his unique and energetic performances this time, the actor and his wife landed in hot waters for performing on Indian song.

In the clips doing rounds on the internet, the 57-year-old was spotted grooving to Jai Jai Shiv Shankar along with his wife and other participants at the event while the audience cheered.

As people attending the event were mesmerised by Nauman and Rabia Noman’s moves, it could not create magic online.

Their dance performance on the Indian song irked many fans who took to Twitter to call out. One user suggested picking songs carefully while many shared derogatory comments to troll the veteran star and other performers.

Here’s how people reacted:

Lately, Naumaan has been hugely lauded for his performance in several hit dramas including Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi, Parizaad, and Sang-e-Mah.