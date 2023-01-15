Polling for second phase of local bodies elections underway in Karachi, Hyderabad divisions

MQM-Pakistan boycotts elections as negotiations failed
KARACHI – The polling process for the second phase of local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions was underway with millions of people exercising their right to vote.
Reports in local media suggest that the polling process kickstarted in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad at 8am and will continue till 5pm. People in port city are being witnessed at the polling stations.
Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been made at the polling stations for a smooth polling process. The security of sensitive polling stations has been handed over to the Frontier Corps (FC) while close monitoring of the polling stations is also being carried out from the control room.
Voting will be carried out in 984 wards of 246 union councils (UCs) of 25 towns in the provincial capital.
Around 17,863 candidates are contesting for chairman and vice-chairman of the union committee and general members.
MQM-P boycotts LG elections in Sindh
Several bigwigs including PPP, PTI, JI, Tehreek Labaik are among others who are participating in the elections while Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan announced boycotting the polls.
MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui boycotted due to their reservations. Siddiqui said that MQM was boycotting elections due to injustice and behaviour of the ECP.
More to follow…
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.75
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.90
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.