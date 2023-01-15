Polling for second phase of local bodies elections underway in Karachi, Hyderabad divisions

KARACHI – The polling process for the second phase of local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions was underway with millions of people exercising their right to vote.

Reports in local media suggest that the polling process kickstarted in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad at 8am and will continue till 5pm. People in port city are being witnessed at the polling stations.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been made at the polling stations for a smooth polling process. The security of sensitive polling stations has been handed over to the Frontier Corps (FC) while close monitoring of the polling stations is also being carried out from the control room.

Voting will be carried out in 984 wards of 246 union councils (UCs) of 25 towns in the provincial capital.

Around 17,863 candidates are contesting for chairman and vice-chairman of the union committee and general members.

MQM-P boycotts LG elections in Sindh

Several bigwigs including PPP, PTI, JI, Tehreek Labaik are among others who are participating in the elections while Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan announced boycotting the polls.

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui boycotted due to their reservations. Siddiqui said that MQM was boycotting elections due to injustice and behaviour of the ECP.

More to follow…