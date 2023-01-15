Srha Asghar's funny take on parenthood leaves netizens in giggles

Lollywood's accomplished actress Srha Asghar is a force to be reckoned with whether it is acting, sartorial choices, or mommy duties.

The Pyar Ke Sadqay diva has a knack for sharing rare glimpses into her private and professional life with her million followers on Instagram. Being the mother of a princely-looking son, the Aakhir Kab Tak actress often shared beautiful details from her pregnancy to her son's birth and her post-delivery life. With yet another video of the couple's sweet yet dramatic life change, Asghar shared how the duo is dealing with it.

Asghar tied the knot with Lala Umer Murtaza in December 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, Ehaan, last year.

In the viral video, the Babban Khala Ki Betiyan actress was twinning with her husband in a white outfit, seemingly chilling. However, the scene cuts to the parents-of-one counting baby diapers like money.

The Ek Sitam Aur star's reel received a positive response with more than 24K likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

On the work front, Asghar has received praise for her performance in Khoat, Waada, Zindaan, Babban Khala Ki Betiyan, Rishtay Biktay Hain, Amanat and Ek Sitam Aur.