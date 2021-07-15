Attested Covid-19 vaccination certificates declared must for Pakistanis travelling to UAE

05:53 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
Attested Covid-19 vaccination certificates declared must for Pakistanis travelling to UAE
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made it mandatory for Pakistan travellers from August 1 to get their vaccination certificates attested from the Foreign Office and the UAE embassy before travelling to the Arab country.

The Embassy of the UAE in Islamabad has conveyed the message about the revised travel condition to the Government of Pakistan through a letter dated July 14.

“… as per the recent instructions issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Dhabi, Government of United Arab Emirates that from 1st August 2021, it is mandatory to carry UAE Embassy attested vaccine certificates for Covid-19 issued by the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) along with Counselor Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamabad attestation before traveling to UAE,” read the letter.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has confirmed the development stating that Pakistan will cooperate with the UAE.

He also announced that Pakistanis seeking attestation of their certificates will be facilitated by the Foreign Office.

He also revealed that the government was in touch with the Saudi Arabia to register Chinese vaccines for Pakistanis. 

