Nora Fatehi's sizzling pictures leave fans awestruck
Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her absolutely sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks.
Turning heads in latest posts, the 29-year-old star took to her Instagram handle as she flaunted her on-point style with a tie-dye bodycon dress which left her massive fan following swooning.
Infusing old school glamour with her all-natural style statement, Nora was a sight to behold as she danced her heart out on Katy Perry's song E.T.
''Take a ride into the danger zone…????????'' she captioned.
On the work front, Nora has been making waves with her performance in the recently released trailer of Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India.
Earlier, the Bollywood dance sensation was seen as a judge on the reality TV show India's Best Dancer and had a brief stint on Dance Deewane.
