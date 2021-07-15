Pakistan to host Afghan peace conference on July 18-19, confirms Foreign Office

Pakistan will host the Afghan peace conference in Islamabad on July 18-19 and invitations are being sent to Afghan leaders for the event, says the spokesperson for the Foreign Office.

Speaking at the weekly news briefing in the federal capital on Thursday, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan lays emphasis on political solution to the Afghan problem. He said that Afghan people will decide their future. He said that resolution of the Afghan issue should pave the way for repatriation of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan cannot afford to host more Afghan refugees.

The Voice of America reported citing official sources in Islamabad on Wednesday that several Afghan leaders have already confirmed their participation in the conference. Afghan special presidential envoy for Pakistan Mohammed Umer Daudzai and former finance minister Omar Zakhilwal have both confirmed they will attend the conference. However, Daudzai said that conference “dates are still being debated”.

According to the VOA, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai, former minister Salahuddin Rabbani, Hazara leader Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq, former warlord-turned politician Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and Ahmad Wali Masoud are among the invitees.