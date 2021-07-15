PM Imran embarks on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan
12:06 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
PM Imran embarks on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan embarked on a three-day official visit to Uzbekistan to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday.

Radio Pakistan quoting officials cited that the premier has left for Tashkent at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Khan is accompanied by a senior delegation including Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, and Atif Khan.

It further added that “Talks between the two leaders will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on trade, economic cooperation, regional connectivity, and defense cooperation while the leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.”

A number of agreements and MoUs will also be signed in areas of mutual interest, including transportation of goods, cooperation between chambers of commerce of the two countries, trade, education, culture, and tourism. PM Imran will also address the first Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum.

Khan will also participate in the International Conference on “Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities.” The Conference will be attended by Ministers and high representatives from Central and South Asian as well as other important countries, International Organizations, International Financial Institutions, think tanks, and scholars.

