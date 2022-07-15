Ex-IPL chief Lalti Modi shares photos of enjoying romantic date with Sushmita Sen

LONDON – Former chairman of Indian premier league and businessman Lalit Modi announced that he is dating Bollywood diva and former Ms. Universe Sushmita Sen.

Modi, who has been living in exile in London ever since he was ousted by BCCI, shared the news on Twitter where he also shared a slew of romantic pictures with the actress.

“Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon,” he wrote on Twitter.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

In a later tweet, Modi clarified that they are still only at the dating phase, adding that marriage too will happen one day.

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

“Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day,” read the post.

Rumours of an affair of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen surfaced back in 2010 when Modi was heading the IPL.