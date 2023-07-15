Power tariff increased for K-Electric consumers

KARACHI – Pakistan’s National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday increased the power tariff for consumers of K-Electric.

A Rs1.44 per unit increase has been made in power tariff by NEPRA for K-Electric consumers for one month in the name of monthly fuel adjustment. NEPRA has notified this increase under the AFC.

Also on Friday, NEPRA increased the power tariff nearly by Rs5 per unit in line with the terms and conditions agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF executive board approved a $3 billion loan for Pakistan under a stand-by arrangement this week after several months of delay.

Precisely, NEPRA increased the power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit this time, increasing the basic power tariff from Rs24.82 per unit to Rs29.78 per unit.

NEPRA has sent a summary on increase in power tariff to the government for approval and this increase will be enforced after government’s approval.