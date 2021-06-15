LIVE: Sindh presents Budget 2021-22 with outlay of Rs1.4 trillion

KARACHI – Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah is presenting the budget for the next fiscal year in the provincial legislature for the fiscal year 2021-22.

As PPP led government presents the budget, opposition parties can be seen creating ruckus in the Sindh assembly.

The outlay of the deficit budget for the southeast province is estimated at Rs1.477 trillion, witnessing a surge of around 19.1 percent from last year.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while announcing the budget said that the development outlay for the budget is estimated at Rs329.033 billion. The PPP leader mentioned a 41.3 increase in the development budget from the previous year.

Shah announced earmarking an amount of Rs3 billion for industrial development through small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Rs3.20 billion for education, Rs2 billion for low-cost housing units, Rs1.70 billion for IT sector, and Rs 16 billion for social welfare projects for the citizens.

He also announced a 25 percent increase in salaries of the government employees besides increasing the minimum wage from Rs 17,000 to Rs25,000.

This is a developing story, more to follow...