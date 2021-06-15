PSL 2021: Karachi Kings to face Peshawar Zalmi tonight

Web Desk
01:01 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings to face Peshawar Zalmi tonight
KARACHI – Defending champion Karachi Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s sixth edition in Abu Dhabi tonight.

Karachi Kings didn’t have a good start in Abu Dhabi and lost both the games. Kings try hard to avoid being pushed on the edge of elimination.

Kings currently have 6 points from 7 games after winning three and losing four matches. A defeat tonight could bring them to the edge as Multan Sultans, also with six points from seven games, look good in terms of form.

On the other side, Peshawar Zalmi have won four in eight games it has played so far. Three of these games were in Abu Dhabi where the former champions were defeated twice. Their only win in Abu Dhabi came against Quetta Gladiators.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil

