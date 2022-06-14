Military leadership wants to bring ailing Musharraf back to Pakistan, says ISPR
Share
Major General Babar Iftikhar, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), has said the top military leadership wants to bring ailing Pervez Musharraf back to Pakistan.
Musharraf, who has been living in Dubai since 2106, is in a critical medical condition.
Speaking to a TV channel on Tuesday, the chief military spokesperson said that family of the former president had been approached and the final decision on his return would be made by his family and doctors.
"General Pervez Musharraf's health is very bad. In such a situation, the leadership of the institution is of the view that he should be brought back to Pakistan. But this decision will be made by his family and doctors," the ISPR DG said.
He added that arrangements for his return would be made after his family’s response.
Musharraf’s family last Friday denied reports of his demise, saying the former chief executive was not on the ventilator but added that his recovery was “not possible”.
“He has been hospitalised for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the family said in a statement through Musharraf's official Twitter account.
There were reports that the former military ruler had expressed his desire to spend the rest of his life in Pakistan.
His close associates have approached the 'powerful quarters' and government officials to remove any obstacle in the way of his return to the country.
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said last week there should be no obstacle in former president Musharraf's return to Pakistan in view of his illness.
He also prayed for his health so that he could live his remaining life with dignity.
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Military leadership wants to bring ailing Musharraf back to Pakistan, ...11:11 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
- Coke Studio hit track 'Peechay Hutt' makes its way to Ms Marvel ...10:23 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani cabinet to hold inquiry into 'mishandling' of Bahria Town ...09:31 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
- Rumoured price of iPhone 14 triggers kidney jokes, meme festival on ...09:22 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan imports 30,000 metric ton of edible oil from Indonesia to ...08:53 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
- Ahmed Ali Akbar is living a dream during his Atlantic vacation06:26 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
- Sania Mirza's new dance video goes viral05:00 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
- TikTok star Hareem Shah shares belly dance video04:32 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022