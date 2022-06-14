Military leadership wants to bring ailing Musharraf back to Pakistan, says ISPR
Web Desk
11:11 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Military leadership wants to bring ailing Musharraf back to Pakistan, says ISPR
Source: Habib Jan Tareen (Twitter)
Share

Major General Babar Iftikhar, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), has said the top military leadership wants to bring ailing Pervez Musharraf back to Pakistan.

Musharraf, who has been living in Dubai since 2106, is in a critical medical condition.

Speaking to a TV channel on Tuesday, the chief military spokesperson said that family of the former president had been approached and the final decision on his return would be made by his family and doctors.

"General Pervez Musharraf's health is very bad. In such a situation, the leadership of the institution is of the view that he should be brought back to Pakistan. But this decision will be made by his family and doctors," the ISPR DG said.

He added that arrangements for his return would be made after his family’s response.

Musharraf’s family last Friday denied reports of his demise, saying the former chief executive was not on the ventilator but added that his recovery was “not possible”.

“He has been hospitalised for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the family said in a statement through Musharraf's official Twitter account.

There were reports that the former military ruler had expressed his desire to spend the rest of his life in Pakistan.

His close associates have approached the 'powerful quarters' and government officials to remove any obstacle in the way of his return to the country.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said last week there should be no obstacle in former president Musharraf's return to Pakistan in view of his illness.

He also prayed for his health so that he could live his remaining life with dignity.

More From This Category
Pakistani cabinet to hold inquiry into ...
09:31 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Pakistan imports 30,000 metric ton of edible oil ...
08:53 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Get Ready – PakWheels Car Mela is coming to ...
08:35 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Pakistan’s planning minister urges nation to ...
08:14 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Grade-19 officer commits suicide in Lahore
07:43 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
US renews Lincoln Corner partnership with ...
07:26 PM | 14 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Coke Studio hit track 'Peechay Hutt' makes its way to Ms Marvel superhero series
10:23 PM | 14 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr