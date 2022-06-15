Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring with killer moves on Arabic song

MUMBAI – Bollywood's dance and glam diva Nora Fatehi has been receiving admiration with her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer dance moves ever since she rose to fame with her Dilbar performance.

An avid social media user, Fatehi likes to be connected with her fans by posting her sizzling pictures and videos on social media. She often treats her huge fan following to jaw-dropping posts.

Maintaining the trajectory, the Kusu Kusu dancer took to Instagram and shared a video of her fashion shoot for Verace and Fendi.

The dance queen can be seen flaunting her curves while posing for the shoot with a hit Arabic number, Mesaytra, sung by Syrian singer Lamis Kan.

The video has garnered nearly 400k views in first 13 hours on Instagram.