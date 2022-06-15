Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring with killer moves on Arabic song
Share
MUMBAI – Bollywood's dance and glam diva Nora Fatehi has been receiving admiration with her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer dance moves ever since she rose to fame with her Dilbar performance.
An avid social media user, Fatehi likes to be connected with her fans by posting her sizzling pictures and videos on social media. She often treats her huge fan following to jaw-dropping posts.
Maintaining the trajectory, the Kusu Kusu dancer took to Instagram and shared a video of her fashion shoot for Verace and Fendi.
View this post on Instagram
The dance queen can be seen flaunting her curves while posing for the shoot with a hit Arabic number, Mesaytra, sung by Syrian singer Lamis Kan.
The video has garnered nearly 400k views in first 13 hours on Instagram.
Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video at beach ... 03:23 PM | 23 May, 2022
Bollywood’s dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks however this time ...
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Young Pakistani filmmakers win New York Film Academy scholarship11:26 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Nawaz Sharif urges government to facilitate ailing Musharraf’s ...11:06 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Ambassador Sardar Masood, President Biden discuss Pak-US ties at ...09:37 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
-
- Coke Studio hit track 'Peechay Hutt' makes its way to Ms Marvel ...10:23 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
- Ahmed Ali Akbar is living a dream during his Atlantic vacation06:26 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022