Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring with killer moves on Arabic song

10:39 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring with killer moves on Arabic song
Source: Nora Fatehi (Instagram)
Share

MUMBAI – Bollywood's dance and glam diva Nora Fatehi has been receiving admiration with her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer dance moves ever since she rose to fame with her Dilbar performance.

An avid social media user, Fatehi likes to be connected with her fans by posting her sizzling pictures and videos on social media. She often treats her huge fan following to jaw-dropping posts.

Maintaining the trajectory, the Kusu Kusu dancer took to Instagram and shared a video of her fashion shoot for Verace and Fendi.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

The dance queen can be seen flaunting her curves while posing for the shoot with a hit Arabic number, Mesaytra, sung by Syrian singer Lamis Kan.

The video has garnered nearly 400k views in first 13 hours on Instagram. 

Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video at beach ... 03:23 PM | 23 May, 2022

Bollywood’s dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks however this time ...

More From This Category
Alizeh Shah shares stunning hair makeover video
10:16 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
Coke Studio hit track 'Peechay Hutt' makes its ...
10:23 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Ahmed Ali Akbar is living a dream during his ...
06:26 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Sania Mirza's new dance video goes viral
05:00 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
TikTok star Hareem Shah shares belly dance video
04:32 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Shahid Afridi and Arwa give father-daughter goals ...
05:33 PM | 14 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring with killer moves on Arabic song
10:39 AM | 15 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr