Pakistan to export cement to US for first time in history

ISLAMABAD – A leading cement manufacturer is exporting cement to the United States for the first time in the country’s history.

A senior official of DG Khan Cement Company told Bloomberg that the cement company is loading 50,000 tons of the building material at Karachi Port Trust in 1.5 tonnes of jumbo bags destined for Houston, Texas.

DGKC reportedly inked the deal with a US company in August 2021 and it took nearly a year for the leading industrial group to complete the required documentation to supply cement to the US markets.

The development comes amid huge demand for construction material following the US President's infrastructure package.

DGKC official termed it as a great opportunity for Pakistani cement manufacturers to explore a newly established, stable market of cement.

Cement sales reportedly dropped by 15.85 percent to 3.32 million tons compared to sales of 3.94 million tons in the corresponding period last year.