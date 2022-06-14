PML-N's Attaullah Tarar comes under fire for showing middle finger to house

LAHORE – Punjab government spokesperson Attaullah Tarar came under fire for displaying a very uncouth behaviour during the budget session of the Punjab Assembly on Monday.

Tarar, a provincial minister associated with the ruling PML-N, was told to leave the Punjab Assembly during Monday's session chaired by speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

As he was leaving to chants of "go Tarar go", he turned around and put up his middle finger, gesturing towards the opposition benches, while holding a copy of the Constitution in the other hand.

In an attempt to justify his action, he wrote, "[The] speaker sent this force toward me to oust me from the house unconstitutionally. This attempt failed. I decided to leave the House in the interest of the public but as I was leaving expletives were used against me. In response, I turned to the opposition benches. If anyone was hurt by this, I am sorry. I was wrong."

میں نے عوام کے مفاد میں باہر جانے کا فیصلہ کیا تو باہر جاتے ہوئے گالی دی گئی جس کا جواب میں نے اپوزیشن بینچز کی طرف منہ کر کے دیا۔اگر کسی کی دل آزاری ہوئی تو معذرت چاہتا ہو،غلط ہوا pic.twitter.com/UDUVTQflJU — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) June 14, 2022

Here is what some people have got to say about his gesture.

بدر صاحب یہ وڈیو تو فوٹو شاپڈ نہیں ہے نا ؟ زرا غور سے دیکھنا ہے آپ نے بھائی۔ https://t.co/n9A6hBr9HN pic.twitter.com/UEtlIOXyuw — Rai Saqib KharaL (@iRaiSaqib) June 13, 2022

Constitution and middle finger do not go together. Particularly painful when shown by a lawyer who could argue his case by words and not his finger. Tarar will take years to explain this moment of emotional gusto! pic.twitter.com/X1ssWEhkMa — Amir Mateen (@AmirMateen2) June 13, 2022