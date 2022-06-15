Rupees crosses Rs206-mark against US dollar for first time in interbank trading

12:13 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
Rupees crosses Rs206-mark against US dollar for first time in interbank trading
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee on Wednesday crossed 206 threshold, dropping to all-time new low level against the US dollar during intraday trading in the interbank market.

The greenback witnessed an increase of Rs1.09 against rupee to reach Rs206.25 in the interbank market.

The dollar closed at Rs205.16 in the interbank market and Rs20.50 in the open market on Tuesday.

The devaluation of local currency comes amid uncertainty over revival of $6 billion IMF programme, widening current account deficit and fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail hinted that International Monetary Fund expressed concern about Pakistan’s budget, however, he mentioned that the government is confident it can make changes to satisfy the lender.

Comment of new financial chief deemed negative by the currency market that is already performing poorly.

PML-N unveils Pakistan Economic Survey 2021-22, ... 06:08 PM | 9 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday revealed the Pakistan Economic Survey for Financial Year ...

More From This Category
FM Bilawal Bhutto meets Iranian president, vows ...
12:48 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
Ambassador Sardar Masood, President Biden discuss ...
09:37 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
Power crisis in Pakistan result of European plan ...
12:16 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
Military leadership wants to bring ailing ...
11:11 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Pakistan imports 30,000 metric ton of edible oil ...
08:53 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Get Ready – PakWheels Car Mela is coming to ...
08:35 PM | 14 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed share real life hacks for fitness
12:36 PM | 15 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr