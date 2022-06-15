State Minister Hina Rabbani to brief FATF on Pakistan’s progress in Germany moot

ISLAMABAD – State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will lead Pakistani delegation at a plenary meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global anti-money laundering watchdog, in Germany next week.

The meeting will be held from June 13 to 17 when Khar will brief FATF about progress made by Pakistan to remove its name from the grey list.

Pakistan was placed on the FATF grey list in 2018 due to loopholes in its laws against anti-terror funding and money laundering.

In March 2022 meeting, FATF acknowledged the measures taken by the Pakistan to curb money laundering and terror financing but it keep the South Asian country on its grey list to improve the laws.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office in a statement said: “The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar, who is also the Chair of Pakistan’s National FATF Coordination Committee, will lead the Pakistan delegation in the FATF Plenary Meeting being held in Berlin, Germany”.

“During the meeting, Pakistan’s progress under the 2018 and 2021 FATF Action Plans will be discussed. The Plenary will review the recommendations of FATF’s International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG),” it added.

The Pakistani state minister will hold meetings with the incoming and outgoing FATF presidents, executive secretary and heads of delegations of FATF member states to brief them on progress on FATF action plan.

“The Minister of State will underscore the Government’s high-level political commitment to further strengthen Pakistan’s domestic AML-CFT regime,” the statement read.