200 Prize Bond 2023 – check draw results online

Check 200 Prize Bond Result draw # 94 in Quetta – 15 Jun 2023

Web Desk 10:31 AM | 15 Jun, 2023
The Quetta office holds Prize Bond Rs 200 draw No. 94 today June 15, 2023 (Thursday).

Rs200 Prize Bond Winning Amount

List NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT (RS) Prize
Prize Bond RS. 200/- 01 750,000 1st Prize
Prize Bond RS. 200/- 03 250,000 2nd Prize
Prize Bond RS. 200/- 1696 1,250 3rd Prize

he complete list of winners of Rs200 Prize bond List will be announced shortly after balloting...

