Cyclone Biparjoy to hit Keti Bandar "at 11am"

Cyclone Biparjoy, which has slightly shifted away from Karachi, is expected to make landfall at Keti Bandar in Sindh tomorrow (Thursday) at 11 a.m., according to minister climate change Sherry Rehman.
She told a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, that up to 66,000 people had already been relocated from coastal Sindh to safer locations.
The federal minister stated that all rescue agencies are set up for relief efforts and urged citizens to assist with law enforcement.
Tomorrow will reveal the cyclone's full shape, she continued.
The minister added that the Biparjoy is moving away from Karachi and that the Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, and Tharparkar districts will be the severely impacted by the cyclone.
As a tropical cyclone approached the nation, the environment minister announced that commercial airline operations would be halted.
According to the most recent update from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), cyclone Biparjoy, which was over the northeast Arabian Sea, has been moving nearly northeastward over the last six hours and is now located close to latitude 22.1°N and longitude 66.9°E, about 310 kilometres south of Karachi, 300 kilometres south-southwest of Thatta, and 240 kilometres south-southwest of Keti Bandar.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee regained momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs1.01 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.96 against the greenback.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee witnessed back-to-back losses for consecutive sessions against the dollar and settled at 287.97.
Economic uncertainty in Pakistan looms large as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at the government’s ‘Plan B’, on rescheduling the bilateral external debt.
Islamabad’s chances for salvaging $6.5 billion IMF programme have apparently faded as it expires on June 30. Out of the $6.5 billion package, the US based lender has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-14-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold rate per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
