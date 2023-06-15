Cyclone Biparjoy to hit Keti Bandar "at 11am"

Cyclone Biparjoy, which has slightly shifted away from Karachi, is expected to make landfall at Keti Bandar in Sindh tomorrow (Thursday) at 11 a.m., according to minister climate change Sherry Rehman.

She told a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, that up to 66,000 people had already been relocated from coastal Sindh to safer locations.

The federal minister stated that all rescue agencies are set up for relief efforts and urged citizens to assist with law enforcement.

Tomorrow will reveal the cyclone's full shape, she continued.

The minister added that the Biparjoy is moving away from Karachi and that the Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, and Tharparkar districts will be the severely impacted by the cyclone.

As a tropical cyclone approached the nation, the environment minister announced that commercial airline operations would be halted.

According to the most recent update from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), cyclone Biparjoy, which was over the northeast Arabian Sea, has been moving nearly northeastward over the last six hours and is now located close to latitude 22.1°N and longitude 66.9°E, about 310 kilometres south of Karachi, 300 kilometres south-southwest of Thatta, and 240 kilometres south-southwest of Keti Bandar.