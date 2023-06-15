France provides Rs 60 billion soft loans for National Transmission & Dispatch Company projects 

ISLAMABAD – Dr Kazim Naiz, Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division (EAD), HE Mr Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France, and Mr Philippe Steinmetz, Country Director of the French Development Agency (AFD), signed the Credit Facility Agreement of €180 million to finance the National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC) Transmission Lines and Grid stations Projects.
These projects are located in Punjab in the vicinity of the cities of Vehari, Arifwala, and Sialkot. This soft loan will support the NTDC in its transmission mandate and provide reliable and efficient power in major cities of Punjab.
The funding will also help enhance the transmission of green energy and efficient power distribution in Pakistan. Such benefits will contribute to improving affordability and scaling up the energy supply.
These will be achieved while also mitigating the impacts of climate change, in line with the policies of the Government of Pakistan.
This funding provided by AFD will:
1. Help to enhance the reliability of the power supply and climate change mitigation and adaptation.
2. Benefit & improve the quality of power supply for 26 million inhabitants.
3. Provide reliable power supply to the biggest industrial and sports city (Sialkot).
The three components of the project are as follows:
•In the locality of Arifwala: the construction of a new 220kV substation and 50km of new 220kV transmission lines to be connected to it. The new substation will be connected to the MEPCO grid;
•In the locality of Vehari: the upgrade of the existing 220kV substation to 500 kV level and 48km of new 500kV transmission lines to be connected to it. The substation is connected to the MEPCO grid;
•In the locality of Sialkot: the construction of a new 500kV substation and 55km of new 500kV transmission lines and 36km of new 220kV transmission lines to be connected to it. The new substation will be connected to the GEPCO grid.
The project will contribute to the Government of Pakistan’s strategy to develop green energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in line with the French Government’s agenda of promoting climate-friendly projects.
It is also part of the pledge and commitments announced by France at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, which took place in Geneva on January 9, 2023.
France, through the French Development Agency, is providing technical and financial support in several sectors such as energy, water and sanitation, urban development, rural development, health, and cultural heritage.
Since 2006, €1.232 billion has been committed to Pakistan. The clean energy sector alone has mobilized a total of €930 million.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed meager gains against the US dollar in the interbank.
During the interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by Rs0.18 during the early hours and was quoted at 287 against the greenback.
On Wednesday, the embattled rupee closed at 287.18 in the inter-bank market, with a slight appreciation of Rs0.28 percent.
In the open market, the Pakistani rupee recovered while the spread between the two currency exchange markets had hit a record high of Rs27.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Karachi
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Quetta
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Attock
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Multan
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
