Miraculous siblings survive plane crash and 40 days in Amazon forest 

In a miraculous event that shocked more people than it stunned, four siblings aged thirteen, nine, five, and one not only survived a plane crash in one of the most remote areas of Colombia but also spent 40 days alone in the wilderness of the Amazon jungle.

The incident that took place on May 1st, 2023, witnessed a small Cessna 206 airplane en route to San Jose de Guaviare suffering from an engine failure and crashing deep into one of Colombia’s most remote and dangerous regions.

The three adults – including the pilot – passed away during the deadly crash, but the children miraculously survived. Although lucky enough to survive, they were, however, stranded with limited supplies and no adult assistance in a jungle plagued with deadly animals including snakes, spiders, mosquitoes, and whatnot.

After rescue teams rummaged through the forest, combing every inch, and launching supplies kits in an area of 323 sq km, the children were found alive and well in a jungle clearing. Initially, the search team found the crashed plane on May 16 along with three bodies, including the siblings’ mother.

The rescue forces distributed over 10,000 flyers and hundreds of food kits. After 40 days, a search party heard the cries of baby Cristin -- who turned one during this tumultuous adventure and found the other siblings in a clearing about 3 miles.

Petrified, the four children couldn’t speak about their traumatic experience. Authorities are convinced the the thirteen-year-old Lesly Mukutuy’s bravery and strength kept the children safe and alive. Mukutuy’s knowledge of identifying edible fruits from her grandmother helped the children survive a long period.

“We have to recognize not only her bravery but also her leadership,” the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, told journalists. “We can say that it was because of her that her three younger siblings could survive by her side, thanks to her care and her knowledge of the jungle.”

¡Una alegría para todo el país! Aparecieron con vida los 4 niños que estaban perdidos hace 40 días en la selva colombiana. pic.twitter.com/cvADdLbCpm — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) June 9, 2023

After being treated at a hospital in Bogota, the siblings will be reunited with their relatives.