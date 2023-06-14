Miraculous siblings survive plane crash and 40 days in Amazon forest 

In a miraculous event that shocked more people than it stunned, four siblings aged thirteen, nine, five, and one not only survived a plane crash in one of the most remote areas of Colombia but also spent 40 days alone in the wilderness of the Amazon jungle.
The incident that took place on May 1st, 2023, witnessed a small Cessna 206 airplane en route to San Jose de Guaviare suffering from an engine failure and crashing deep into one of Colombia’s most remote and dangerous regions.
The three adults – including the pilot – passed away during the deadly crash, but the children miraculously survived. Although lucky enough to survive, they were, however, stranded with limited supplies and no adult assistance in a jungle plagued with deadly animals including snakes, spiders, mosquitoes, and whatnot.
After rescue teams rummaged through the forest, combing every inch, and launching supplies kits in an area of 323 sq km, the children were found alive and well in a jungle clearing. Initially, the search team found the crashed plane on May 16 along with three bodies, including the siblings’ mother.
The rescue forces distributed over 10,000 flyers and hundreds of food kits. After 40 days, a search party heard the cries of baby Cristin -- who turned one during this tumultuous adventure and found the other siblings in a clearing about 3 miles.
Petrified, the four children couldn’t speak about their traumatic experience. Authorities are convinced the the thirteen-year-old Lesly Mukutuy’s bravery and strength kept the children safe and alive. Mukutuy’s knowledge of identifying edible fruits from her grandmother helped the children survive a long period.
“We have to recognize not only her bravery but also her leadership,” the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, told journalists. “We can say that it was because of her that her three younger siblings could survive by her side, thanks to her care and her knowledge of the jungle.”
¡Una alegría para todo el país! Aparecieron con vida los 4 niños que estaban perdidos hace 40 días en la selva colombiana. pic.twitter.com/cvADdLbCpm— Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) June 9, 2023
After being treated at a hospital in Bogota, the siblings will be reunited with their relatives.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee regained momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs1.01 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.96 against the greenback.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee witnessed back-to-back losses for consecutive sessions against the dollar and settled at 287.97.
Economic uncertainty in Pakistan looms large as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at the government’s ‘Plan B’, on rescheduling the bilateral external debt.
Islamabad’s chances for salvaging $6.5 billion IMF programme have apparently faded as it expires on June 30. Out of the $6.5 billion package, the US based lender has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold rate per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
