Nora Fatehi stuns in black backless gown

Web Desk 12:48 AM | 15 Jun, 2023
Nora Fatehi stuns in black backless gown
Source: Nora Fatehi (Instagtam)

Bollywood dancer-turned-actress, Nora Fatehi, has a knack for turning heads. Whether it is one of her stellar performances on stage or screen or a shot by paparazzi, the Moroccan beauty is definitely going to steal the spotlight.

Not only does Fatehi have a unique name, she also got a unique fashion sense, and her latest night out fit is the proof.

Sporting a black satin backless gown with a thigh-high slit, the Dilbar famed dancer looked breathtaking as she posed for the cameras. 

Keeping her makeup minimal to accentuate her strong chiseled features, Fatehi went for soft beach waves hairdo and paired high heels with the dress. Her backless gown and thigh high slit raised the oomph factor as she looked no less than a Greek goddess. 

On the work front, Fatehi will next be seen in Madgaon Express and 100%.

WATCH – Nora Fatehi's electrifying IIFA performance rehearsal

