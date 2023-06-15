Saudi Arabia to benefit from Pakistan’s expertise to promote cricket

KARACHI – Saudi Arabia has decided to take benefit from Pakistan’s expertise in the cricket field in order to promote the game in the kingdom.

Reports said the Saudi authorities has invited Nadeed Umar, the owner of Quetta Gladiators, a franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), for consultation in this regard.

The Gladiators’ owner and the Saudi government are also expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for promotion of cricket in Saudi Arabia. He is expected to assist the kingdom in forming its national cricket team while he would be assisted by former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and former cricketer Moeen Khan in this process.

It is recalled that Nadeem Umar recently elected PCB Karachi region’s president unopposed.