Twitter sued by music labels for permitting songs with copyright

NASHVILLE – A total of 17 music publishers have filed a lawsuit against social media giant Twitter in federal court in the US state of Tennessee.

They claimed that by allowing users to upload music without a licence, Twitter is involved in thousands of copyright infringement.

The complaint claimed that "numerous infringing copies of musical compositions" are used on Twitter to increase user engagement.

A total of more than $250 million in damages are being sought by members of the National Music Publishers' Association, including Sony Music Publishing, BMG Rights Management, and Universal Music Publishing Group, for claimed violations of approximately 1,700 copyrights.

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October, the long-standing violation, according to the complaint, has become worse, since other significant platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube have legitimate music licences from the publishers.