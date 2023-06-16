Twitter sued by music labels for permitting songs with copyright

NASHVILLE – A total of 17 music publishers have filed a lawsuit against social media giant Twitter in federal court in the US state of Tennessee.
They claimed that by allowing users to upload music without a licence, Twitter is involved in thousands of copyright infringement.
The complaint claimed that "numerous infringing copies of musical compositions" are used on Twitter to increase user engagement.
A total of more than $250 million in damages are being sought by members of the National Music Publishers' Association, including Sony Music Publishing, BMG Rights Management, and Universal Music Publishing Group, for claimed violations of approximately 1,700 copyrights.
Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October, the long-standing violation, according to the complaint, has become worse, since other significant platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube have legitimate music licences from the publishers.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 16, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294
|297
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.63
|771.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.17
|40.57
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.34
|36.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.93
|943.93
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.79
|753.79
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.96
|322.46
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs221,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,674.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
