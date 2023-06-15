WhatsApp announces chat lock feature: Here's how to use it

The new Chat Lock feature was made available by WhatsApp to all users, and it is now accessible through the user's profile page.

With the new version, anybody may lock particular WhatsApp chats so that nobody else can access them. When you need to give over the smartphone to a stranger for business and you don't want them to read your private chats, this function will come in handy.

Your privacy is secured by the new WhatsApp Chat Lock feature, which also automatically hides the chat's contents in notifications.

New message is not visible when you launch the applications since it is kept in the Locked folder. As a result, your privacy is safeguarded.

How to use it?

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp and navigate to the particular chat you want to lock.

Step 2: Go to the chat's profile area.

Step 3: Scroll down, choose the Chat Lock option, and then turn it on.

Step 4: Use the registered fingerprint on your phone to lock the conversation. You are now ready to go.