At least 4 FC troops martyred, 10 injured in Sibi blast
Web Desk
05:23 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
QUETTA – At least four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and nearly 10 suffered injuries in a blast on security forces convoy in the Sangan area of Sibi on Tuesday.

Reports said an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the explosion. Soon after the incident, security forces rushed to the area while rescue services shifted the deceased and the injured to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) via an air ambulance.

Officials said the condition of the more than five injured troops is said to be critical.

Balochistan Chief Minister aide Mir Zia Langove condemned the blast and announced to provide the best medical treatment to injured FC personnel. “Terrorists are making failed attempts at sabotaging peace in Balochistan through such cowardly acts,” Zia added.

The terror incident occurred a week after at least seven security personnel embraced martyrdom in an explosion in Sibi, several minutes after President Arif Alvi addressed a ceremony of the Sibi Mela.

More to follow...

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

