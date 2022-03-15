At least 4 FC troops martyred, 10 injured in Sibi blast
Share
QUETTA – At least four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and nearly 10 suffered injuries in a blast on security forces convoy in the Sangan area of Sibi on Tuesday.
Reports said an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the explosion. Soon after the incident, security forces rushed to the area while rescue services shifted the deceased and the injured to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) via an air ambulance.
Officials said the condition of the more than five injured troops is said to be critical.
Balochistan Chief Minister aide Mir Zia Langove condemned the blast and announced to provide the best medical treatment to injured FC personnel. “Terrorists are making failed attempts at sabotaging peace in Balochistan through such cowardly acts,” Zia added.
The terror incident occurred a week after at least seven security personnel embraced martyrdom in an explosion in Sibi, several minutes after President Arif Alvi addressed a ceremony of the Sibi Mela.
More to follow...
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- At least 4 FC troops martyred, 10 injured in Sibi blast05:23 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
- Nisar Khuhro’s victory on Vawda's Senate seat 'temporary': CJP ...04:07 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
-
- Misinformation, propaganda must be countered collectively: COAS03:22 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Hania Aamir’s new dance video goes viral09:40 AM | 15 Mar, 2022
- In rare interview, Aamir Khan talks about his relationship with ...08:17 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022