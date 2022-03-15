PM Imran thanks PDM leaders for moving trust motion, says it ‘strengthens’ PTI

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked PDM leaders for moving the no-trust motion saying it strengthened his party and now masses are set to visit the capital for ‘grand rally’.

Firing salvo at opposition while addressing the ceremony in the country’s federal capital, the premier said the entire nation stands with him rather than supporting the opposition leaders which he dubbed as ‘three stooges’.

He continued saying that corrupt politicians cannot defeat Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf. Khan dubbed no-trust motion as a 'blessing', saying he was waiting for no-trust move for quite some time as he believed that opposition leaders are now ‘trapped’.

I was thinking of how the inflation was forgotten in the last 10 days, and my entire party was lifted, PM said while adding that nation could see that if they [PDM leaders] are the ones to save Pakistan, it is better to drown with Imran Khan.

Recalling PTI’s struggle, he said opposition parties could not compete with it. Khan also mentioned that he was aware of people difficulties and contributions, adding that they were also "pained" when they see their country is not progressing.

Other political parties were taking turns in governing in the last 3 decades but our government would prove that it had built the nation.

Khan also slammed PML-N and PPP leaders saying they were afraid of standing against the West and losing their looted money. The premier again mentioned drone strikes saying former premier Nawaz Sharif and Zardari had no shame.

He also challenged top opposition parties, economists, and even media organisations, to debate on PTI’s performance in the last 3.5 years, saying that nobody served Pakistan like we did.

Hailing overseas Pakistani for sending record remittances, Khan said he is aware of the problems being faced by the expats and his government is working to create more ease for them.

He also mentioned starting dialogue with the Indian government, saying it will happen only if New Delhi restores the special status of occupied Kashmir.