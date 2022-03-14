PM Imran to address ‘historic’ public meeting at D-Chowk on March 27

ISLAMABAD – In a bid to show his party's political power ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion filed against him by the opposition, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a “historic” public meeting in front of the Parliament House in the federal capital on March 27.

Prime Minister Khan started addressing public rallies in different cities to garner public support soon after the leading opposition parties filed the no-trust motion in the National Assembly last week.

The opposition political parties accuse the prime minister of poor governance since assuming the top political office in the country in August 2018.

In one of his speeches delivered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Dir district, he promised to gather a “sea of people” in front of the parliament building a day ahead of the no-confidence vote.

“Kaptaan [Imran Khan] has taken a final decision on D-Chowk public gathering in Islamabad. God willing, a historic rally is going to take place on March 27,” Asad Umar, federal minister for planning and development, tweeted shortly after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s core committee meeting that was chaired by the prime minister.

“The world will see how Pakistani people stand by their Kaptaan for their independence and integrity,” he added.

کپتان نے ڈی چوک اسلام آباد جلسے کا حتمی فیصلہ کر لیا.... انشاءاللہ 27 مارچ کو تاریخ ساز اجتماع ہونے جا رہا ہے. دنیا دیکھے گی پاکستان کی عوام کیسے اپنی آزادی اور خودمختاری کے لئے اپنے کپتان کے ساتھ کھڑے ہوتے ہیں — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 14, 2022

The prime minister has tasked his party leaders to gather at least one million people in the federal capital a day ahead of the no-trust voting.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan, a close Khan aide, also wrote in a Twitter post that voting on the no-confidence motion would take place after March 27 when the PTI would hold “the biggest rally in the history of Pakistan ... at Azadi Chowk, Islamabad.”

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver a historic speech,” he said. “The opposition will face absolute defeat in the no-confidence motion.”

انشاء اللہ پاکستان کی تاریخ کا سب سے بڑا جلسہ آزادی چوک اسلام آباد میں 27 مارچ بروز اتوار کو ہوگا-وزیراعظم عمران خان تاریخی خطاب کریں گے-تحریک عدم اعتماد پر ووٹنگ 27 مارچ کر بعد ہوگی-اپوزیشن کو تحریک عدم اعتماد میں بھرپور ناکامی ہوگی - وزیراعظم عمران خان پر اعتماد پلس ہو جائے گا — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 14, 2022

The opposition requires at least 172 votes in the 342-member National Assembly to topple Khan’s government. The current party position in the lower house of parliament shows that the opposition collectively has 162 members while the government enjoys the support of 179 lawmakers including its coalition partners.