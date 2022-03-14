PM Imran to address ‘historic’ public meeting at D-Chowk on March 27
Web Desk
11:35 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
PM Imran to address ‘historic’ public meeting at D-Chowk on March 27
Source: Prime Minister\'s Office, Pakistan (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – In a bid to show his party's political power ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion filed against him by the opposition, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a “historic” public meeting in front of the Parliament House in the federal capital on March 27.

Prime Minister Khan started addressing public rallies in different cities to garner public support soon after the leading opposition parties filed the no-trust motion in the National Assembly last week.

The opposition political parties accuse the prime minister of poor governance since assuming the top political office in the country in August 2018.

In one of his speeches delivered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Dir district, he promised to gather a “sea of people” in front of the parliament building a day ahead of the no-confidence vote.

“Kaptaan [Imran Khan] has taken a final decision on D-Chowk public gathering in Islamabad. God willing, a historic rally is going to take place on March 27,” Asad Umar, federal minister for planning and development, tweeted shortly after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s core committee meeting that was chaired by the prime minister.

“The world will see how Pakistani people stand by their Kaptaan for their independence and integrity,” he added.

The prime minister has tasked his party leaders to gather at least one million people in the federal capital a day ahead of the no-trust voting.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan, a close Khan aide, also wrote in a Twitter post that voting on the no-confidence motion would take place after March 27 when the PTI would hold “the biggest rally in the history of Pakistan ... at Azadi Chowk, Islamabad.”

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver a historic speech,” he said. “The opposition will face absolute defeat in the no-confidence motion.”

The opposition requires at least 172 votes in the 342-member National Assembly to topple Khan’s government. The current party position in the lower house of parliament shows that the opposition collectively has 162 members while the government enjoys the support of 179 lawmakers including its coalition partners.

More From This Category
Punjab Culture Day observed with zeal and fervour
10:54 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
China reacts to Indian firing of missile into ...
09:59 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Rangers to take over Islamabad’s Red Zone ...
09:31 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
School Education Department Punjab and Lifebuoy ...
08:55 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Hamza visits Tareen's residence to woo estranged ...
06:59 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Extradition agreements between Pakistan and UK ...
06:31 PM | 14 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
In rare interview, Aamir Khan talks about his relationship with ex-wives and children
08:17 PM | 14 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr