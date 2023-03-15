FC College University hosts workshop on journalist safety

LAHORE – The Faculty of Humanities at the Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) is hosting a three-day workshop on "Journalist Safety, Ensuring Physical and Mental Safety of Journalists Amid Violent Events” in collaboration with Journalism & Media International Center (JMIC) at Norway's Oslo Metropolitan University from March 14 to 16.
The purpose of this workshop is to make sure journalists are aware of their personal safety in dangerous situations and how to deal with the government protocol and their own mental health in times of chaos. International war correspondent Abeer Saady has joined this conference as a trainer.
Dr Altaf Khan, the Dean of Humanities, inaugurated the workshop. In his opening remarks, he said, “Violent events create an ecosystem and it is important to revisit protocols to understand the system."
Chairperson of the Department of Mass Communication Dr Firasat and other faculty members of the department were also present.
Lead trainer Abeer Saady discussed the safety of journalists and said during one of her sessions on Risk Assessment that “you should not become a story while covering a story”.
The day was divided into five sessions and each session had interactive activities for the participants to make sure that the purpose of this workshop is fulfilled and the message is conveyed. The workshop gathered media academics and journalists from various parts of the country.
In the next two days, Abeer Saady will discuss the importance of Journalists Safety and different perspectives on the issue.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 14, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|338.6
|342
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.23
|26.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
