Search

Pakistan

FC College University hosts workshop on journalist safety

Web Desk 12:32 AM | 15 Mar, 2023
FC College University hosts workshop on journalist safety
Source: FCCU

LAHORE – The Faculty of Humanities at the Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) is hosting a three-day workshop on "Journalist Safety, Ensuring Physical and Mental Safety of Journalists Amid Violent Events” in collaboration with Journalism & Media International Center (JMIC) at Norway's Oslo Metropolitan University from March 14 to 16.

The purpose of this workshop is to make sure journalists are aware of their personal safety in dangerous situations and how to deal with the government protocol and their own mental health in times of chaos. International war correspondent Abeer Saady has joined this conference as a trainer. 

Dr Altaf Khan, the Dean of Humanities, inaugurated the workshop. In his opening remarks, he said, “Violent events create an ecosystem and it is important to revisit protocols to understand the system."

Chairperson of the Department of Mass Communication Dr Firasat and other faculty members of the department were also present.

Lead trainer Abeer Saady discussed the safety of journalists and said during one of her sessions on Risk Assessment that “you should not become a story while covering a story”.

The day was divided into five sessions and each session had interactive activities for the participants to make sure that the purpose of this workshop is fulfilled and the message is conveyed. The workshop gathered media academics and journalists from various parts of the country. 

In the next two days, Abeer Saady will discuss the importance of Journalists Safety and different perspectives on the issue.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

After QAU, clashes erupt between students groups at Punjab University

10:05 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Quaid-i-Azam University closed for indefinite period after fresh clashes between students groups

10:07 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

Arshad Sharif’s birth anniversary: Family, fans pay heartfelt tributes to late Pakistani journalist

12:40 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

University guard guns down professor in Peshawar

04:19 PM | 19 Feb, 2023

IAEA chief terms Pakistan nuclear power plant safety world-class

08:37 AM | 17 Feb, 2023

Defiant Pakistani journalist Imran Riaz Khan arrested for the second time

09:22 AM | 2 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

FC College University hosts workshop on journalist safety

12:32 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 14, 2023

08:00 AM | 14 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 14, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.5
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 338.6 342
U.A.E Dirham AED 77 77.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.23 26.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,810.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Karachi PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Islamabad PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Peshawar PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Quetta PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Sialkot PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Attock PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Gujranwala PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Jehlum PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Multan PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Bahawalpur PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Gujrat PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Nawabshah PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Chakwal PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Hyderabad PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Nowshehra PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Sargodha PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Faisalabad PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Mirpur PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: