Mahira Khan shows distress over chaos at Zaman Park

Noor Fatima 12:29 PM | 16 Mar, 2023
Mahira Khan shows distress over chaos at Zaman Park

Following the chaos instigated by political instability at Zaman Park in Lahore, millions of Pakistanis are concerned about the safety of civilians and the country, and so is Lollywood actress Mahira Khan. Worried about the unfortunate incidents transpiring in one of Pakistan's major cities, The Legend of Maula Jatt star's concern is genuine and calls for intervention to achieve peace.

The Humsafar is among a number of celebrities from the entertainment industry who have expressed their dissatisfaction.

For background context, there has been an hours-long standoff between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and armed police officials surrounding PTI's leader Imran Khan's residence in Zaman Park. With the area becoming no less than a battleground, there seems to be no direction for either party where the supporters aren't ready to back down and the law enforcers are adamant about arresting Khan. 

"This is absolutely ridiculous!" the Raees diva tweeted. "Praying for everyone’s safety and for some sanity to prevail!" she added.

The fiasco began when a lower court in Islamabad issued a warrant against the former PM for not appearing in court over charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts during his tenure from 2018 to 2022 before he was ousted in April 2022.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

