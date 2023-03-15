Two Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after walking on foot for months

RIYADH – Two Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia on foot. They walked for nearly three and a half months to reach Islam’s holiest place to perform the obligatory ritual of Hajj.
On December 2, 2022, Khalid Abdul Ghafoor and Zeeshan from the central-eastern Pakistani province of Punjab left their hometown Faisalabad for Makkah with a trolley carrying their personal belongings.
The duo covered a distance of 30 kilometres in a day to reach their dream destination and finally they entered the Kingdom via the UAE border after three months and 12 days. Still, they have 1500km to travel to reach the Holy Kaaba in Makkah.
Expressing their feelings in a conversation with the Pak Media Forum (PMF) in Saudi Arabia, they thanked Allah Almighty for giving them the courage to travel on foot for the holy pilgrimage. As they have entered Saudi Arabia, they wish to reach their destination as soon as possible.
PMF appreciated the courage of Khalid and Zeeshan and welcomed them to Saudi Arabia. It also expressed its best wishes for the duo as they head to the holiest places in Islam.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 15, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.1
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.2
|342.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|187.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|2.23
|2.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining momentum in the domestic market for the third consecutive day as rupee continued to lose ground against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets on Wednesday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs900 per tola and Rs771 per 10 grams to reach Rs202,400 and Rs173,525, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,924.
The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.20% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at Rs282.85 as compared to Friday’s Rs282.29.
