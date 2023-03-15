Search

Pakistan

06:26 PM | 15 Mar, 2023
Two Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after walking on foot for months

RIYADH – Two Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia on foot. They walked for nearly three and a half months to reach Islam’s holiest place to perform the obligatory ritual of Hajj.

On December 2, 2022, Khalid Abdul Ghafoor and Zeeshan from the central-eastern Pakistani province of Punjab left their hometown Faisalabad for Makkah with a trolley carrying their personal belongings.

The duo covered a distance of 30 kilometres in a day to reach their dream destination and finally they entered the Kingdom via the UAE border after three months and 12 days. Still, they have 1500km to travel to reach the Holy Kaaba in Makkah.

Expressing their feelings in a conversation with the Pak Media Forum (PMF) in Saudi Arabia, they thanked Allah Almighty for giving them the courage to travel on foot for the holy pilgrimage. As they have entered Saudi Arabia, they wish to reach their destination as soon as possible.

PMF appreciated the courage of Khalid and Zeeshan and welcomed them to Saudi Arabia. It also expressed its best wishes for the duo as they head to the holiest places in Islam. 

